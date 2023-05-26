Microsoft urges lawmakers, companies to ‘step up’ with AI guardrails

Brad Smith, the president of Big Tech firm Microsoft, has called on governments to “move faster” and corporations “step up” amid a massive acceleration in artificial intelligence development. Speaking at a May 25 panel in front of United States lawmakers in Washington D.C., Smith made the call as he proposed regulations that could mitigate the potential risks of AI, according to a report from The New York Times. The company has called for companies to implement “safety brakes” for AI systems that control critical infrastructure and to develop a broader legal and regulatory framework for AI, among other things. Smith is yet another industry heavyweight to raise the alarm over the rapid development of AI technology. The breakneck pace of advancements in AI has already given rise to a number of harmful developments, including threats to privacy, job losses by way of automation, and extremely convincing “deep fake” videos that routinely spread scams and disinformation across social media. The Microsoft executive said that governments shouldn’t bear the full brunt of action and that companies also need to work to mitigate the risks of unfettered AI development.

