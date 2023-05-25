A Google DeepMind AI language model is now making descriptions for YouTube Shorts

Google just combined DeepMind and Google Brain into one big AI team, and on Wednesday, the new Google DeepMind shared details on how one of its visual language models (VLM) is being used to generate descriptions for YouTube Shorts, which can help with discoverability. “Shorts are created in just a few minutes and often don’t include descriptions and helpful titles, which makes them harder to find through search,” DeepMind wrote in the post. Flamingo can make those descriptions by analyzing the initial frames of a video to explain what’s going on. (DeepMind gives the example of “a dog balancing a stack of crackers on its head.”) The text descriptions will be stored as metadata to “better categorize videos and match search results to viewer queries.” This solves a real problem, Google DeepMind’s chief business officer Colin Murdoch tells The Verge: for Shorts, creators sometimes don’t add metadata because the process of creating a video is more streamlined than it is for a longer-form video.

Our powerful visual language model Flamingo is changing the way 𝘺𝘰𝘶 can watch @YouTube Shorts. 🦩 It automatically generates descriptions for hundreds of millions of videos in their metadata, making them more searchable. Here’s how AI is helping creators and viewers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pAt7MxFNs1 — Google DeepMind (@DeepMind) May 24, 2023

