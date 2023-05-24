Nvidia’s $399 RTX 4060 Ti is a step forward

ArsTechnica reports that:

Nvidia’s announcement of the GeForce RTX 4060 series last week broke the pricing trend set by every other RTX 4000-series card released so far: The 4060 Ti is launching at the same price as its predecessor, and the 4060 is actually getting a small price cut.

For more see: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/05/review-nvidias-399-rtx-4060-ti-is-mostly-a-step-forward-but-only-a-small-one/

Our assessment: watch this space! Lower cost pricing for higher powered hardware is an incredibly positive trend, the kind of thing that has propelled the tech world forward for years.