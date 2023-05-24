How realistic is it to expect to find enough ice on the moon to support human habitation?

Scientific American reports that:

We are on the cusp of learning far more about the projected icy situation of the moon’s permanently shadowed regions, or PSRs. Multiple nations are eying the moon’s south pole with research teams plotting out how and where to explore the bottoms of the sun-shy features.

In some circles, however, there are suggestions of placing a moratorium on up-close inspection of PSRs on the moon. While they might be chock full of extractable ice, it might be necessary to protect these features for the science they are likely to offer.

