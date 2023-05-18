Ukraine’s Foreign Minister and Visiting Chinese Envoy Discuss Peace, but Next Steps Unclear

Ukraine’s foreign minister met with a visiting Chinese mediator to discuss how to end Russia’s war. However, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held his government’s position that Ukraine would not accept any proposal involving the loss of its territories or “freezing of the conflict.” Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it’s neutral and wants to serve as a mediator in the 15-month long conflict, but has supported Moscow politically.

Xi’s government sees Moscow as a diplomatic partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs. Beijing has refused to criticize the invasion and used its status as one of five permanent U.N. Security Council members to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia.

Read more: https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-war-china-peace-plan-envoy-russia-737c05ae0118deac0915a0c1bae588a2