Ukraine and China Will Dominate G7 Summit, but a New Threat Lurks: A.I.

At the Group of 7 summit President Biden is prepared for discussion with his closest allies on two crucial issues: how to better arm Ukraine as it enters its counteroffensive against the Russian invaders, and how to slow, or halt, the downward spiral in relations with China. At some point during the three days of discussions the G7 leaders are also expected to have the first conversations among the world’s largest democratic economies about a common approach to regulating the use of generative artificial intelligence programs like GPT-4.

The main topic of conversation will be Ukraine. The fear permeating the seven large democracies here is that unless the counteroffensive proves highly successful, Ukraine will settle into a bloody, frozen conflict in which the best hope would be an armistice. Mr. Zelensky is expected to address the leaders in Hiroshima virtually to make his case. The leaders of India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam will all be present as guests. It is part of a broader strategy by Mr. Biden and his allies to draw in other nations. G7 officials will also be grappling with the downward spiral in relations between China and the United States. President Biden said on Wednesday he was trying to meet with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, which is a sign that the freeze in relations in recent months may be beginning to let up.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/18/world/asia/g7-ukraine-artificial-intelligence.html