Kim Jong Un Inspects North Korea’s First Military Spy Satellite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected the country’s first military spy satellite, giving the go-ahead for what state media described as a “future action plan”. A military reconnaissance satellite was one of the key defense projects Kim outlined in a 2021 plan to modernize and advance the country’s military prowess.

The United States and South Korea have stepped up security cooperation amid the expansion of North Korea’s weapons program. They have organized joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and bombers. North Korea views these exercises as rehearsals for invasion and says its own weapons program is necessary for its defense.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/17/kim-jong-un-inspects-north-koreas-first-military-spy-satellite