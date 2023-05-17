Gains Near Bakhmut Raise Ukraine’s Hopes of a Turning Tide

Russian forces spent a year fighting their way to surround the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. By March it seemed they were close to succeeding. However, now Ukrainian forces have taken back territory north and south of the city in just a few days. Ukraine’s recent gains around the city are not huge, and there is no guarantee how long they will last, but for the first time in months Ukrainian soldiers are on the offensive and the momentum has shifted their way.

This reverse of momentum comes as Ukraine is preparing to mount a broader counteroffensive, hoping for a dramatic breakthrough in the war. For months, Ukraine has insisted that before starting its counteroffensive, it needs a major influx of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other weapons from its allies.

