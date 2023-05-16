Senate Bill Looks to Train AI-Ready Workforce, Focus on Risk Mitigation

New legislation is responding to the federal workforce’s knowledge gap concerning advancing artificial intelligence (AI) systems. This legislation aims to create a new training program specifically for leaders at government agencies. As AI continues to rapidly evolve, the ultimate goal of the bill is to improve the federal workforce’s skills and acumen regarding AI applications. Some of the mandated subjects for the education program stipulated in the bill include defining AI, basic functionality, risk and benefit analyses, how data informs AI algorithms, risk mitigation techniques and a broader infrastructure to govern AI system deployment. Identifying risks inherent to AI systems is a key part of the proposed curriculum for the program created by the bill. Two problems federal agencies are looking to prevent are AI systems’ capabilities of spreading misinformation and mishandling data.

