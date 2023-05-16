PharMerica Breach Hits Over 5.8 Million Customers

Nearly six million customers of a popular nationwide pharmacy services provider, PharMerica, have had their personal, health insurance, and medical data exposed in a March cyber-attack. PharMerica provides services from over 70,000 backup and local pharmacies. In March it revealed that the Louisville headquarter firm suffered a serious data breach. The breach had lasted two days and led to the compromise of customer’s personal information, including the person’s name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, medications, and health insurance information.

Cybersecurity researchers revealed that the breach was the result of a ransomware attack by the Money Message group. That would indicate that the stolen data will be sold and/or monetized on the cybercrime underground. PharMerica is offering a year’s worth of free identity protection services from Experian to those affected by the breach.

Read more: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/pharmerica-breach-hits-58-million/