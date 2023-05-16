Kyiv has been targeted by further Russian air attacks with an attack of 18 missiles. Ukraine said all 18 missiles were shot down and footage showed air defenses destroying targets over the city. Russia’s attack used drones and missiles and Russia reported that its attack had hit all its targets.

Moscow intensified its air campaign in recent weeks, ahead of a Ukrainian offensive. The air raid alert sounded around 2:30 local time and was lifted after two hours. Residents were warned to keep away from windows as debris from the intercepted missiles fell over the city. The Solomyansky district is reported to have been the hardest hit.

Read More: Kyiv hit by ‘exceptional’ number of missiles