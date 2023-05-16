A clash between two tribes over the ownership of a coal mine in northwest Pakistan has killed at least 16 people and injured over 10. Officials said the incident occurred late on Monday and was a part of a decades-old tribal rivalry. The mine is in Darra Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

The Sunny Khel and Akhorwal tribes were involved in the clash. At least 11 members of the Sunny Khel tribe were killed and five members of the Akhorwal tribe were killed. The tribes involved have agreed on a ceasefire and a tribal council meeting was held to resolve the conflict. Local administration and law enforcement officials are are mediating between the tribes.

Read More: At least 16 killed as Pakistan tribes clash over coal mine