Thailand voters deliver stunning blow to army-backed rule

Thai voters have voted in favor of an opposition party that is calling for radical reform of the country’s institutions. Early results show Move Forward winning 151 of the 500 seats int he lower house. This is now ten seats ahead of the previous frontrunner, Pheu Thai, led by the daughter of ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

These political results are representative of a significant shift in public opinion according to analysts. The results also are a repudiation of the two military-aligned parties of the current government and current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The governing coalition only won 15% of the seats. Pheu Thai has said it has agreed to join Move Forward and four smaller opposition parties, giving them a coalition of more than 60% of seats in the new parliament.

