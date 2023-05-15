Erdogan leads as Turkey heads for election run-off

Turkey’s presidential election appears almost certain to go to a run-off with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set for a four-point lead in the first round. After 20 years in power, he said he was convinced he would win five more from the balcony of his party headquarters. Opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu also claims to have victory in his grasp.

Incomplete results from the first round gave Kilicdaroglu 45% of the results and Mr Erdogan more than 49% of the vote. Candidates need over 50% to win the first round. Mr Erdogan is hoping to extend his presidency. The People’s Alliance of parties has also won a majority in parliament according to preliminary figures. Opposition parties in Turkey have been attempting to pool their resources to bring an end to Erdogan’s presidency who has extended his power extensively after a failed coup in 2016. Officials put the voter turnout at 88.8%.

