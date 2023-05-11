Sudan Peace Talks Make Progress, Mediation Source says: Reuters

Peace talks between Sudan’s warring Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have made progress, and an agreement on a ceasefire to the conflict is expected soon, a mediation source told Reuters on Wednesday.

This conflict started in mid-April. Weeks after fighting broke out, the leaders of Sudan’s army and the paramilitary group, RSF, agreed to send representatives to the Saudi city of Jeddah for “pre-negotiation talks” mediated by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Previous ceasefires have not yielded an end to the fighting, which has left the country on the brink of a Civil War.

