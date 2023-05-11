How Russia’s Rich Get Their Luxuries Now

Western sanctions have damaged Russia’s economy but not crippled it. More than a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the web of global trade has adjusted to Western sanctions. This has allowed Putin to deliver on a key promise, which was that the war would not drastically disrupt the lifestyle of consumption for Russian elites.

Russia is still importing coveted Western goods, enabled by a global network of middlemen. Just about all of the West’s leading electronics, automobile, and luxury brands announced last year that they were pulling out of Russia. Yet, Russian demand for luxury items still remains strong, and traders in Dubai and elsewhere are meeting this demand. The United Arab Emirates has been identified as a “country of focus” by U.S. officials for its role as a hub for products shipped to Russia in violation of sanctions. Electronics are of particular concern because their chips can be repurposed for military use. U.S. officials responsible for enforcing restrictions have focused more on goods that can be used for military purposes. Chinese cars and electronics have also flooded onto the Russian market.

