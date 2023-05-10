US Announces $1.2bn in Additional Military Aid for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense systems, conventional artillery and counter-drone ammunition, satellite imagery services and funding for military training. It will also include technology to allow the integration of Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radar with Ukraine’s native air defense systems.

In the past week, Ukrainian cities have come under renewed aerial attacks with Russian missiles and drones. They are preparing for a highly anticipated spring offensive against invading Russian troops.

So far, in the fiscal year 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense has provided $5 billion in security assistance to Kyiv under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. In fiscal 2022, the U.S. spent $6.3 billion worth of these funds. The U.S. has also rushed more than $35 billion of weapons to Ukraine using presidential drawdown authority.

