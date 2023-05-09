Ukraine War: Russia Launches ‘Biggest’ Kamikaze Drone Attack

Russia has launched a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes in Ukraine. 5 people were injured in Kyiv in the “biggest” kamikaze drone attack so far, as nearly 60 drones had been launched. One person was killed in the attack in the southern Odesa region after eight missiles were fired at targets by Russian bombers. This marks the fourth attack in eight days on Kyiv and comes just 24 hours before Russia celebrates Victory Day, an annual holiday that commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

There had been a lull in Russian attacks on civilian targets in recent months, where Kyiv went days without an attack. However, in the past week Moscow has now intensified its air raids ahead of a widely expected Ukrainian counter-offensive. The Ukrainian military’s command said there had also been a wave of missile strikes on the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv region.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65524104