Sudan Conflict: No Benefit in Talks Without Truce, says al-Burhan

Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said the talks taking place in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) will have no benefit without a ceasefire. He warned that war would spread to the rest of Sudan if a division happens in the capital Khartoum. A Saudi diplomat further states that “A permanent ceasefire isn’t on the table … both sides believe they are capable of winning the battle.”

The U.S.-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting that has turned parts of Khartoum into war zones, impeding an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule after years of unrest.

