Fears Mount for the Arctic as Cooperation with Russia Stalls

For nearly three decades, the Arctic Council has been a successful example of post-Cold War cooperation. Its eight members, including Russia and the United States, have worked together on climate change research and social development across the ecologically sensitive region.

However, now a year after council members stopped working with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and as Norway prepares to assume the chairmanship from Moscow, experts are asking whether the polar body’s viability is at risk if it cannot cooperate with the country that controls more than half of the Arctic coastline. An ineffective counsel could have dire consequences for the region’s environment and its 4 million inhabitants. In the past, the work of the council has produced binding agreements on environmental protection and preservation. It also is a rare platform in that it gives a voice to the region’s Indigenous peoples.

However, with the end of cooperation in Moscow, a third of the council’s 130 projects are on hold, new projects cannot go ahead, and existing ones can’t be renewed. There is also the worrying possibility that Russia will go its own way on issues affecting the region or even establishing a rival council. Recently, it has taken steps to expand cooperation in the Arctic with non-Arctic states, such as China, which is concerning. However, many do not see an Arctic Council without Russia in the future so there is talk about leaving the door ajar so that Russia can one day be a part of the council again.

