Iran Hid Weapons Among Earthquake Aid to Target U.S. Troops, Leak Says

Iran and its proxies are enabling attacks on U.S. troops in Syria through weapons shipments hidden within humanitarian aid that has flowed into the region after an earthquake killed tens of thousands earlier this year, according to classified U.S. intelligence and an Israeli military official familiar with the matter. A U.S. defense official declines to address the document’s authenticity but said the activity it describes is consistent with past efforts by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary group. According to the leaked intelligence document, Iran and its affiliates moved quickly to exploit the chaos in the earthquake’s immediate aftermath. A militia group based in Iraq “allegedly orchestrated the transfer of rifles, ammunition, and 30 UAVs hidden in aid convoy to support future attacks on U.S. forces in Syria.”

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/05/07/iran-syria-weapons-leaked-documents/