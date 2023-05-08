Biden Aide Discusses Yemen Peace with Saudi Arabia’s MBS

The United State’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reviewed what the white house called “significant progress” in Yemen peace efforts. During this trip Sullivan also held joint talks with the crown prince, UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan and India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region inter connected with India and the word,” the White House said. Sullivan’s meeting came after a period in which U.S.-Saudi ties have been damaged by oil production cuts by Saudi-led OPEC+ and the 2018 killing of Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

