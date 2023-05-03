Sudan’s Warring Generals Agree to Weeklong Truce, Says South Sudan

The two rival generals in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day truce starting on Thursday, according to the foreign ministry of South Sudan. The United Nations has been pressing for peace talks. The deputy spokesperson for the U.N. secretary general said they welcome a meaningful truce, but first want to see whether it is accepted by all the parties and whether it is implemented by force.

The fighting has persisted despite previous cease-fires. The U.N. refugee agency has warned that more than 800,00 people could try to escape Sudan before the end of this years to the seven nation that border the country. This outbreak of violence has gotten rid of any hopes residents had of changing to a civilian democratic rule.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/02/world/africa/sudan-fighting-refugees-un.html