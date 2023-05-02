Civilians facing ‘catastrophe’ as 100,000 flee fighting

Over 100,000 people have fled Sudan since fighting broke out on April 15 according to the UN. Officials have warned of a full catastrophe if the fighting does not end. An additional 334,000 people have been displaced within Sudan. Fighting is continuing in the capital, Khartoum, between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, despite a ceasefire.

On Monday, the UN special envoy to Sudan said the two sides had agreed to negotiate a stable and reliable ceasefire. Saudi Arabia has been proposed as a potential venue for the talks. If talks do take place, it would be the first meeting between the two sides since the conflict began. Over 500 people have been killed and 4,000 have been wounded in the fighting. Heavy fighting has also taken place in Darfur in western Sudan.

