Sudan crisis: Chaos at port as thousands rush to leave

As HMS Al Diriyah approached Sudan’s coast, Saudi officers secured safe passage for their ship into a harbor, which rapidly transformed into a major evacuation and humanitarian hub.

The fighting has been ongoing in recent weeks due to a battle for power between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Many fear that there is no escape out. Port Sudan is packed with people who have less lucky passports, including Syrians, Sudanese, and Yemenis.

About 3,000 Yemenis have been stuck for weeks in Port Sudan. A security advisor stated that the Saudis are rescuing some Yemenis but are concerned about accepting large numbers.

The worsening war between Sudan’s two most powerful men is not simply due to personal and political animosities, but also due to the competing interests and influence of major powers.

So far, more than 5,000 people of 100 nationalities have made the Red Sea crossing on Saudi warships or private vessels chartered by the Saudi military.

Read more at: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65444282