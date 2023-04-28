Ukraine war: Eighteen dead as Russian missiles hit cities

There has been a wave of Russian air strikes on cities across Ukraine that has left at least 19 people dead. The Russian defense ministry said its military targeted Ukrainian army reserve units using high-precision weapons.

This is said to have been the first Russian missile attack on the capital in 51 days. Ukrainian President Zelensky said the attacks showed further international action against Russia needs to be taken. Ukrainian forces say they are ready to launch a military offensive with new equipment provided by Western allies. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have now been injured and killed since Russia’s invasion despite Moscow previously stating that it does not target civilians.

