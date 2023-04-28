Looting, Roadblocks: Paramilitary Is a Scary Neighbor in Sudan’s Capital

In the twelves days since war broke out in Sudan, the civilians who live in Khartoum have had to live side by side with armed fighters. The fighters have moved into homes and taken over stores and hospitals, both terrifying and wooing civilians. Many residents try to avoid the paramilitary faction if possible. The paramilitary group is combating the regular army for power in Sudan.

After intense pressure from the United States, the U.K. and the United Nations, the three-day cease-fire was extended by both sides for another 72 hours. American citizens have been urged to leave within the next 48 hours as the situation could worsen at any moment.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/27/world/africa/sudan-khartoum-paramilitary-fighters.html