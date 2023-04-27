The Sudanese army has sent air strikes towards the paramilitary fighters in the capital Khartoum and deadly fighting has flared in Darfur as a ceasefire is set to expire. Columns of smoke rose near the presidential palace in Khartoum and areas north of the capital.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said the Sudanese Armed Forces bombed its camp in the Kafouri district with warplanes. The death toll, according to the health ministry, is currently at 512 people and 4,193 people wounded in the 13th day of the conflict. The real numbers are likely to be much higher. Battles continued despite a three-day ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday. Aircraft flew over the capital and suburbs and fighters on the ground have been exchanging artillery and small-arms fire. The army has agreed to talks in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on extending the truce which expires late on Thursday. The talks have been proposed by a bloc of East African countries, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Read More: More air strikes in Sudan as ceasefire expiry looms