US Cyberwarriors Thwarted 2020 Iran Election Hacking Attempt

According to U.S. military and cybersecurity officials, Iranian hackers broke into the system used by a local government in 2020 in hopes to support its election night. However, they were kicked out before an attack was launched.

The system was not used for casting or counting ballots, but used to report unofficial election results. If the hackers were not removed from the site, they would have altered the publicly seen results page.

