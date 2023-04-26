Taliban kill IS leader behind Kabul airport bombing

US officials say that the Islamic State group mastermind thought to have been behind the 2021 bombing in Kabul airport has been killed by Afghanistan’s Taliban.

Through intelligence gathering and monitoring of the region, US officials had determined that the leader had died. No further details were provided.

The bombing happened on 26 August 2021 at the Abbey Gate in the Kabul International Airport, as families were waiting in hopes to be accepted on to an evacuation flight pulling US troops out of Afghanistan.

