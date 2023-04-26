Sudan crisis: War crimes suspect free amid chaos

A former Sudanese politician, who is wanted for alleged crimes against humanity, has stated that he and other former officials are no longer in jail.

Ahmed Haroun, alongside former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir, have reportedly broken out of prison at Kober. The decision to break out of prison was to protect themselves due to lack of water, food, and security. But, Haroun said he would be ready to appear before the judiciary whenever it was functioning.

Haroun faces 20 counts of crimes against humanity, and 22 counts of war crimes. He was a key player in the Sudanese government’s brutal response to two civil wars.

Sudan’s interior ministry has accused the RSF of breaking into five prisons in the past few days.

