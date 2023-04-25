Pakistani police have confirmed that the two blasts that struck a counter-terrorism facility in the northwest of the country were not caused by a terror attack, but by electrical shortages. The explosions occurred on Monday in the ammunition depot in Kabal town of Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The death toll from the explosions rose to 17 according to a report given by police on Tuesday. Three local civilians, nine policemen and five detainees were killed. Over 50 people, mostly police officers were injured when the blasts occurred, only seconds apart. Terrorism was initially considered the cause of the explosions, but short circuits were determined to be the cause after an investigation. The short circuits occurred in a basement storing grenades and other explosives.

Read More: Pakistan police say electrical shorts caused blasts, toll hits 17