Shahabuddin Chuppu is a retired judge and has been sworn in as the new president of Bangladesh for a five-year term. Chuppu replaces Abdul Hamid as the 22nd president of the South Asian country. Chuppu was the nominee of the ruling Awami League party and was elected unopposed in February.

The Awami League party has the majority of 302 members of the 350-seat national parliament. No other party had the numbers to nominate a presidential candidate. Chuppu retired as a judge in 2006 and served as commissioner of the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission from 2011 to 2016.

Read More: Shahabuddin Chuppu takes oath as Bangladesh’s 22nd president