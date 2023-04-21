U.S. Deploys More Troops to Djibouti for Possible Sudan Evacuation

13 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

The United States is preparing to send a large number of additional troops to Djibouti in case an evacuation of Americans from Sudan becomes necessary. Sudan began a violent struggle last weekend due to forces commanded by two former allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council. The U.S. has deployed additional capabilities in Djibouti for the purposes of securing and facilitating the departure of U.S. embassy personnel if needed.

White House spokesperson, John Kirby, said there are no indications that Americans are being targeted, but that it’s a very dangerous situation in Sudan. The State Department told U.S. citizens in Sudan to remain sheltered in place indoors.

