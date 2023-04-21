China Developing Anti-Satellite Weapons – Report

As part of China’s effort to become the leading power in space by 2045, they are on their way to developing capabilities to hijack and sabotage enemy satellites, according to leaked U.S. documents. This classified CIA document states that China is focused on capabilities allowing it “to seize control of a satellite, rendering it ineffective to support communications, weapons, or intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems,” according to the Financial Times.

In order to do this, these systems would aim to impersonate legitimate signals that satellites receive, by tricking them into being hijacked for remote control or to malfunction during combat, the report claimed.

Such efforts would go beyond anything seen before. Last month, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Gen Chance Saltzman, reportedly claimed that the Chinese military has launched over 300 satellites, capable of targeting US assets.

