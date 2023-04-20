At least 78 people have died in a crush at a school in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, during a distribution of charity for Ramadan. The incident occurred in the Bab-al-Yemen area of the city. Houthi rebels have run Sanaa since they drove the government out in 2015 and hundreds of people crowded into the school to receive donations. The donations amounted to approximately $9 per person.

The people responsible for the distribution of the charity have been detained and an investigation has commenced according to the interior ministry. A spokesman for the ministry said the crush was due to random distribution of donation funds without coordinating with local authorities. Many people were injured, with 13 in critical condition. According to the Associated Press, Houthi fighters may have fired into the air to control the crowd, striking an electrical wire and causing panic. The resulting explosion may have caused the crush.

Read More: Dozens die in Ramadan crush in Yemen’s capital Sanaa

Stampede in Yemen at Ramadan charity event kills at least 78