Ransomware Attack Hits Payments Giant NCR’s Datacenter

NCR, a US-headquartered payments company, has confirmed that it suffered from a ransomware attack that targeted one of its data centers in Hawaii. The breach was disclosed on Saturday, just a few days after it was initially discovered on April 13. The company states that it took appropriate actions after identifying the breach, including launching an investigation, notifying law enforcement, and contacting customers.

The company stated that customers who were impacted by the breach are still able to operate as specific functionality was impaired. However, cybersecurity researchers have shown that ransomware affecting payment platforms can substantially harm firms in the hospitality industry, including restaurants.

