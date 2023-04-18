Blinken says US diplomatic convoy fired upon in Sudan

On Monday, a US diplomatic convoy was fired upon in Sudan according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. No one was injured in the incident. Sudan has seen deadly fighting between rival forces for days and Earlier it was reported that the EU’s ambassador in Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, had been assaulted in his home in Khartoum, but was not seriously hurt.

More than 1,800 people have been injured and 185 people have been killed in the three days since the conflict began in Sudan. Khartoum has seen air strikes, small-arms fire and shelling. The army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces are staking claims to key areas in the capital, where residents have been sheltering from the air strikes and shelling. The EU delegation has not been evacuated from Khartoum and the US state department says there are no current plans to evacuate US personnel. The situation has raised concerns that a prolonged conflict could further destabilize the country.

One side of the fighting has army units loyal to Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the de facto leader of the army, while the other side is loyal to the RSF, commanded by Sudan’s deputy leader, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, urged the international community to intervene on Monday. There was a brief ceasefire on Sunday to allow the wounded to be evacuated.

