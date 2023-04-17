Papua rebels ambush Indonesian troops looking for kidnapped pilot

Separatists in Indonesia’s Papua region say they have killed nine soldiers in an ambush. Competing reports from the military say one soldier was killed during search and rescue operations to find a kidnapped New Zealand pilot. Soldiers were dispersed to several areas to search for the captured Susi Air pilot Phillip Mehrtens.

The military is expected to intensify the operation as they have identified the pilot’s location. Communication and the search and rescue mission have been challenged by difficult weather. Mehrtens was kidnapped by the rebels at an airport in the Nduga district in February. The West Papua National Liberation Army is the military wing of Papua’s main separatist group and claimed responsibility for an attack on Saturday that killed nine soldiers. The rebels had previously demanded that Indonesia recognize Papuan independence in return for the pilot’s release.

