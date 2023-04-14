Arab nations discuss Syria return to Arab League in Saudi Arabia

Delegates from nine Arab nations are meeting in Saudi Arabia to determine the possibility of normalizing relations with Syria and allowing its return to the Arab League. Ministers and officials from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan are meeting on Friday.

Syria’s suspension from the Arab League occurred after President Bashar al-Assad’s government cracked down on pro-democratic protests in 2011. Al-Assad has been shunned by many Middle Eastern countries and is a Western pariah after the 12-year war that has killed over half a million people and caused half of Syria’s pre-war population to flee their homes. Saudi Arabia had previously resisted normalization with al-Assad but has called for the talks this Friday.

