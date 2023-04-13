Fear and confusion in Japan’s Hokkaido as North Korean missile triggers evacuation order

A North Korean missile caused concern in the Japanese city of Hokkaido Thursday after the government’s emergency alert system called for residents to take cover. Millions of people on the Japanese island received a J-alert or evacuation order shortly after 8 a.m. local time urging them to seek shelter.

The evacuation order was lifted amid reports that it had been sent in error as there was not possibility of the missile hitting the island. Tokyo later confirmed the missile fell outside of Japanese territory, off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. The alarm came after North Korea fired what appeared to be a mid or long range ballistic missile near Pyongyang around 7:23 s.m. local time Thursday. The South Korean military believes Pyongyang was testing a new ballistic missile that was showcased in a military parade. The military official also stated there was a possibility that North Korea was testing part of a reconnaissance satellite. North Korea said last year it would finish preparations to launch a military reconnaissance satellite by this month. The missile being tested was launched at a lofted trajectory and flew about 1,000 kilometers.

