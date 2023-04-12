Syria to reopen embassy in Tunisia after 10-year closure

War-torn Syria will reopen its diplomatic embassy in Tunisia and appoint an ambassador there according to a joint statement. The announcement came on Wednesday after over a decade of tensions and strained ties between the two countries. A similar move was made by Tunisia on April 3, when President Kais Saied instructed his foreign minister to begin the procedures to appoint an ambassador in Damascus.

Consultation and coordination will remain ongoing between the foreign ministers to reinstate the ties between the two countries. Saied had discussed reopening diplomatic relations with Syria over the past month. This move by Tunisia is the latest example of outreach tot he previously isolated government in Damascus. Engagement with Syria has greatly increased since it was hit with devastating earthquakes in February. Since the disaster, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received both calls and aid from Arab leaders.

