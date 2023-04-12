India says Ukraine seeking medical, war recovery assistance

India reports that Ukraine has asked for more medical equipment and medication, along with inviting Indian companies to help rebuild the country. These requests were made during a four-day visit to India by First Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Emine Dzhaparova. The visit ended on Wednesday.

This was the first visit by a high-ranking official from Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion last February. The talks were between Dzhaparova and India’s junior foreign minister. A letter was given from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has been sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, including medication and medical equipment. Dzhaparova proposed the rebuilding of Ukrainian infrastructure could be an opportunity for Indian companies as well.

