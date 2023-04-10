Aircraft carrier ‘seals off’ Taiwan on third day of drills

China has finished three days of military drills around Taiwan. The drills included sealing the island off and simulating targeted air strikes. Taiwan had detected jets to its east and China said its Shandong aircraft carrier had participated in the drills. The drills began on Saturday after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met the US House Speaker in California.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it would not stop strengthening it’s combat preparedness. The drills were not as big as those that followed Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August. China said its drills ended successfully on Monday, however, Taiwan said it detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircrafter around the island on Monday.

