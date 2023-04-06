TikTok to Comply With US Law, Protect User Data From China

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has stated that it will continue to protect US user data from China following a hearing last week. The company’s general counsel Erich Anderson spoke to the Associated Press last week and confirmed that the company was working on technologies that would make it impossible for outside threats to access US user data.

TikTok has been facing a series of bans on government devices across several countries as legislators worry about sensitive data being accessed by the Chinese government. CEO Shou Zi Chew spoke at a congressional hearing last week and confirmed that ByteDance will delete all historical US user data by the end of the year.

