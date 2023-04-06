France implores China to ‘bring Russia to its senses’ on Ukraine

French President Emmanual Macron says he is counting on China President Xi Jinping to bring Russia to its senses over the war in Ukraine. The Frnech president is visiting China for three days and made it clear on Thursday he is attempting to dissuade China from supporting Russia in the invasion.

Macron implored China to bring both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. In a joint statement after these discussions in Beijing, the two presidents restated their call for peace talks to take place between Moscow and Kyiv. Macron believes his trip to Beijing can play a large role in finding peace in the conflict and commended China’s willingness to commit to a resolution.

