South Africa revokes ‘state of disaster’ over power crisis

South Africa has ended the national “state of disaster” its government had declared in February to manage an electricity crisis. The disaster regulations had been invoked on February 9 to fight the electricity shortage. The regulations included daily rolling power cuts by state utility company Eskom due to breakdowns of its coal-fired power plants and years of corruption.

The state of disaster allowed the government to respond to the crisis with additional powers, including emergency procurement procedures with fewer governmental delays and red tape. The government will now work with its Energy Crisis Committee to reduce the effect of power cuts by using existing legislation and contingency plans. Due to these developments, the government has decided to terminate the disaster regulations.

