US says IS Europe attack planner killed in Syria strike

The US military has reported a senior leader of the jihadist group Islamic State has been killed in a strike in Syria. Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning attacks in Europe and was killed in an undisclosed location on Monday.

No civilians were said to have been harmed in the attack. The strike occurred in the opposition-held north-western Syria. The US has stated that this attack would disrupt the ability of IS to plot external attacks. Any thwarted attacks or planned attacks were not addressed. The US-led coalition against IS has carried out a number of strikes in northern Syria targeting senior members of IS and Hurras al-Din.

