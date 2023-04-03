Wagner claims ‘legal’ control of Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia’s Wagner group has claimed “legal” control of the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, however, Kyiv said its forces still hold the eastern town. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, said his troops raised a Russian flag on the town’s administrative building.

There was no indication from Ukrainian officials that the town of 70,000 people has been claimed by Russia. Prigozhin has previously made claims that were premature during the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar had previously described the situation about Bakhmut as tense.

