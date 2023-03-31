Russia to offer food for North Korean weapons

Russia is sending a delegation to North Korea to offer food in exchange for weapons. US national security spokesperson John Kirby said any arms deal between North Korea and Russia would violate UN Security Council resolutions.

The US has previously accused North Korea of supplying arms to Russian forces in Ukraine along with the Wagner group of Russia mercenaries. Pyongyang denied these claims earlier. The US is monitoring the situation and the alleged deal closely. North Korea is one of the poorest countries in the world and has experienced food shortages for decades.

